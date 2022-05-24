Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 165,230 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 992,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 6.9% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 38.9% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 3.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

