WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.84

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.84 and last traded at $107.70, with a volume of 24367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average of $96.00.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 116.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,631,000 after purchasing an additional 131,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 326.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

