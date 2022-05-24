Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

WMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,098.13, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.