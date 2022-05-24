Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

WLKP opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $924.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.75%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 8,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

