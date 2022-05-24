Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 85,820 Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,820 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,473. The firm has a market cap of $294.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

