Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.58.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,012 shares of company stock worth $332,350,306 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.81. 18,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,607. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $195.50 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

