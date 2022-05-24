Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $574,844,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,654,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

MA stock traded down $9.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.21. 13,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

