Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $118.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been benefitting from the enhancement of e-commerce channel and real estate optimization strategies. Also, emphasis on its in-house tech platform, rapid experimentation program, content-rich online experience and marketing strategies bode well. The company remains on track to invest nearly $350 million in the business in fiscal 2022, prioritizing on technology and supply chain initiatives that primarily support e-commerce growth. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased in the past 60 days. However, supply chain woes, material and labor shortages, capacity limitations and high advertising costs remain headwinds. During the fiscal fourth quarter, its Vietnam facility shutdown largely impacted the home furnishings business for children.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.74.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.97. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $104.94 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,004,000 after acquiring an additional 60,051 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

