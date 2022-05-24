WOO Network (WOO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.00 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $208.13 million and approximately $23.00 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,301.87 or 0.99999476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001702 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,927,880 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

