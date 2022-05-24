World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $124.42

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.42 and last traded at $124.96, with a volume of 320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.69 and a 200-day moving average of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($3.91). The firm had revenue of $166.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.91 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 144.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 103.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

