World Token Hits Market Capitalization of $243,641.30 (WORLD)

World Token (WORLD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. World Token has a market cap of $243,641.30 and $595.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Token has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $17,883.81 or 0.61940196 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00511425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033576 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,661.07 or 1.54682702 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000277 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

