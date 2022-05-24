Wrapped BNB Trading Up 6.2% This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $642.09 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $320.65 or 0.01096964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,834.37 or 0.54170864 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00509782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00034023 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,418.12 or 1.48537495 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,222,018 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars.

