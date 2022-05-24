Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stake Trimmed by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Xerox were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,988,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Xerox by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,346,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.33%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.33.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

