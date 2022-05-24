Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Downgraded to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Xiaomi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Xiaomi has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

