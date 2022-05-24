XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. XPEL has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 2.03.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $1,083,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,047,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,797,131 in the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 114.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,195,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

