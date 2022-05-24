XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of XPO traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.