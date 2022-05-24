YAM V3 (YAM) Trading 60.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $131,581.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YAM V3 Profile

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,628,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,035,296 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

