Yarra Square Partners LP Invests $2.17 Million in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Atkore comprises about 2.3% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR traded down $5.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.74. 511,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.23.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

