Yarra Square Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Yarra Square Partners LP lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises 5.8% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,264. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.69.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

