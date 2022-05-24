Yellow Cake’s (YCA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.29) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.47) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 374 ($4.71) on Friday. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 243 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 486.80 ($6.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 411 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 365.09. The company has a market cap of £685.63 million and a PE ratio of 3.07.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

