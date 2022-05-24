Yellow Pages Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Y stock opened at C$14.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.89. Yellow Pages has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

