Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $42,422.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,804.38 or 0.29708836 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.61 or 0.00501471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

