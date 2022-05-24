YooShi (YOOSHI) Market Cap Tops $51.99 Million

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. YooShi has a market capitalization of $51.99 million and approximately $275,290.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,692.50 or 0.29369766 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00502623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00034325 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,335.15 or 1.43039785 BTC.

YooShi Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

