Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,807,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,794. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

