Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

CRVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 145,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,211. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

In related news, CFO Leiv Lea purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $123,446. 45.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

