Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $181,402.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,162,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,183,042.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 18,350 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,181,197 shares in the company, valued at $91,919,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 66,100 shares of company stock worth $835,668. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 629,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 30.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. 477,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,895. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

