Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.18. Catalent posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 937,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.17. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.