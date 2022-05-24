Zacks: Analysts Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Post $0.36 EPS

Analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Daseke reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 68.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Daseke by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 99,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

DSKE traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 416,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Daseke has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $430.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Daseke Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.