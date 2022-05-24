Zacks: Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) to report $221.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.03 million. Endava posted sales of $186.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $810.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $796.55 million to $847.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.64 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Endava by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Endava by 92.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,711. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

