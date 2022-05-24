Zacks: Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. GMS posted sales of $932.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Shares of GMS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 217,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.87. GMS has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $61.79.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 36,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.