Zacks: Analysts Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 53.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 288,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100,784 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 158.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

GBDC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 33,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.