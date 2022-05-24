Zacks: Analysts Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in M.D.C. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 409,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

