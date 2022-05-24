Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORN shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE ORN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 60,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,587. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

