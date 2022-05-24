Zacks: Analysts Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Stealth BioTherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp ( NASDAQ:MITO Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 398,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,654. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.07. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

