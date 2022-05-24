Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Post $14.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $14.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $16.21 and the lowest is $13.28. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings of $7.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $58.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.15 to $65.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $67.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $55.33 to $79.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $20.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,426.67. 17,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,393.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,262.89. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,647.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $23.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 107 shares of company stock valued at $146,287. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

