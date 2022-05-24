Zacks: Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $921.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) to post $921.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $956.00 million and the lowest is $912.02 million. Twilio posted sales of $668.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

NYSE TWLO traded down $7.68 on Friday, reaching $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 143,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average is $193.74.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.