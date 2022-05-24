Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) to post $325.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.59 million. Spire posted sales of $327.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

SR stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

