Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEAV. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

NYSE:WEAV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 302,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,908. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $197,579.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,386,931 shares in the company, valued at $36,565,308.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

