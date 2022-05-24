Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

ARCB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.10.

ArcBest stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. ArcBest has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

