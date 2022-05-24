Zacks Investment Research Lowers BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAESY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($8.08) to GBX 735 ($9.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.44) to GBX 850 ($10.70) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DZ Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.43) to GBX 860 ($10.82) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $620.50.

BAESY opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7703 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

