Zacks Investment Research Lowers Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.93.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,672 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 585.3% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,403,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the first quarter valued at about $21,688,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

