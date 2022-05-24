Zacks Investment Research Lowers Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.29.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $97.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Perficient has a 1-year low of $71.13 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,141 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Perficient by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,338 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

