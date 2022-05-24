Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Aperam alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aperam from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aperam from €65.00 ($69.15) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aperam from €57.00 ($60.64) to €55.00 ($58.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aperam has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

APEMY stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. Aperam has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $65.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.54%.

About Aperam (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aperam (APEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.