Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives $61.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZLNDY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zalando from €88.00 ($93.62) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($97.87) to €56.00 ($59.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($107.45) to €96.50 ($102.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zalando from €84.00 ($89.36) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. Zalando has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.