Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Reaches $636.88 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $636.88 million and approximately $195.77 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00227116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003204 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.68 or 0.01985640 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,115,521,814 coins and its circulating supply is 12,824,054,661 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

