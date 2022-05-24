Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.115-1.120 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.58.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $5.07 on Tuesday, reaching $94.40. The company had a trading volume of 802,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,702. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.04. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

