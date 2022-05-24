ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1,275.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,051.02 or 0.30681367 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00504051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00034448 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,560.66 or 1.44273165 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

