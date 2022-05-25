$0.01 EPS Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 622,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after buying an additional 334,649 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $729.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

