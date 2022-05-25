-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Samsara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Samsara will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Samsara.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IOT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 15,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,875. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.64. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

