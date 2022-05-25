-$0.09 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRNGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ ALRN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,111. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. KCK LTD. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 56,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

